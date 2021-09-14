Kejuruteraan Asastera, YL Global Ventures in pact to enter robotics solutions business.

PETALING JAYA: Electrical and mechanical engineering services provider Kejuruteraan Asastera Bhd (KAB) executed a term sheet today with YL Global Ventures Sdn Bhd (YLGV) to commence a new venture into the robotics solutions business.

This partnership with YLGV will see the incorporation of a JV company named KAB Robotic and Automation Solutions Sdn Bhd with a total initial equity capital of RM100,000. Under the term sheet, KAB will own a 70% stake in KAB Robotic while YLGV will own the remaining 30%.

KAB and YLGV will jointly explore business opportunities to establish and develop the first robotics hub in Malaysia by leveraging on YLGV’s sole distributorship rights with Otsaw Technology Pte Ltd and its proprietary robotics solutions.

Established in 2019, YLGV has procured an exclusivity agreement via its wholly owned subsidiary, Isenze Sdn Bhd, with Otsaw to sell and distribute Otsaw’s robotics solutions in Malaysia. The company has been providing its solutions and services to public and private clienteles in Singapore such as government agencies, and those in the hospitality, healthcare, aviation and commercial building management sectors.

Otsaw’s flagship product innovations include O-RX, TreX and AirGuard.

O-RX is the world’s first autonomous disinfection robot using UV-C LED technology and is already in operation in a number of buildings in various countries to ensure complete disinfection on both surfaces and air particles. O-RX is designed for the retail, office, hotel, and healthcare sectors, to name a few.

TreX is a portable disinfection device built to disinfect confined areas such as hotel rooms and aircraft interiors. The AirGuard integration solution offers similar disinfection features but is primarily installed directly within the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems, thereby integrated directly within air condition ducts to disinfect air circulated indoors to inactivate viruses and bacteria by using ultraviolet germicidal irradiation.

Other products offered by Otsaw are O-R2, a multi-purpose contact-tracing and temperature-taking robot; O-R3, an autonomous outdoor security robot; Camello, a last-mile autonomous delivery robot; and AeroX, an aviation-specific disinfection sterilisation robot.

Otsaw’s robotics solutions have been clinically proven to achieve a disinfection efficacy of 99.9%.

KAB managing director Datuk Lai Keng Onn said in light of the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic, health and hygiene compliances have been the utmost priority. YLGV has the exclusive right to distribute and sell Otsaw’s robotics solutions, which are being deployed around the world, such as in Australia, China, Thailand and Japan, to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As we are now preparing ourselves to live in an endemic, these robotic solutions will help to keep premises clean and free from viruses. The inclusive of autonomous security and delivery solutions are also intended to minimise manpower utilisation. We look forward to create a positive impact with YLGV by offering a sustainable, scalable and effective solutions towards the collective goal of keeping everyone save from Covid-19.

“This venture marks a strategic move by KAB as we continue to build a sustainable business by venturing into the robotics solutions business, as well as expanding our electrical and engineering business division by providing value-added services, such as installing the AirGuard robotics solutions into our HVAC systems. We are, therefore, confident that this JV will augur well for the Group and will create a new recurring income stream for KAB in the near future, via the leasing programme that will be introduced to our potential customers in due course,” said Lai.