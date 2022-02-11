Kelington clinches new jobs totalling RM262m

PETALING JAYA: Integrated engineering solutions provider Kelington Group Bhd has secured two new contracts totalling RM262 million.

The first contract was secured via its wholly owned subsidiary Kelington Technologies Sdn Bhd to provide turnkey design and build services of a bulk liquid terminal in Port Klang from a leading provider of bulk liquids storage services. Valued at RM170 million, the contract will commence in November 2022 and is slated for completion by October 2024.

The second contract worth RM92 million was clinched by its wholly owned subsidiary Kelington Engineering (Shanghai) Co Ltd to undertake the material supply and installation of bulk gas delivery system for a semiconductor plant in Beijing, China. The contract was awarded by an integrated design and manufacturing company specializing in dynamic random-access memory. It carries a duration of 10 months, commencing in November 2022 until September 2023.

The addition of these two contracts bring Kelington’s new orders secured year-to-date to RM1.62 billion, which surpassed last year’s total new orders of RM1.19 billion, and sets a new record for the group in terms of highest value of new contract wins in a year. This elevates Kelington’s current outstanding orderbook to RM2.22 billion.

Kelington CEO Raymond Gan (pix) said these two new contracts demonstrate its established track record to clinch Process Engineering and Ultra High Purity related projects from reputable international corporations across the non-semiconductor and semiconductor industries.

“Supported by our strong orderbook, we are confident of delivering a favourable financial performance in the coming years.”

The two contracts are expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets of the group for the financial years ending Dec 31, 2023 and 2024 respectively.