Kelington lands RM114m turnkey contracting job in Johor

KUALA LUMPUR: Integrated engineering solutions provider Kelington Group Bhd, via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kelington Technologies Sdn Bhd, has entered into a contract worth about RM114 million by a Franco-Italian multinational electronics and semiconductors manufacturer to a new manufacturing plant in Johor.

Under the contract, Kelington will undertake the design, engineering and construction works of a new manufacturing plant which consists of manufacturing (plating) area, mechanical and electrical utilities plant, and multi-storey carpark to the existing plant in Johor.

Works will commence this month and is expected to be completed by Dec 31, 2023.

“This latest project win certainly serves as a good testament to our robust track record in completing projects with high level of technicality in the semiconductor field. Aside from our foreign markets, we continue to see abundant opportunities in Malaysia as it remains a key investment destination for international electronics and electrical multinational corporations,” said Kelington CEO Raymond Gan.

“Meanwhile, our tender book continues to be elevated as our team is focused on securing more contracts, especially ultra high purity projects in Singapore which represent a sizable portion of our tenders. Our existing orders, coupled with the anticipated strong orderbook replenishment, augurs well for our financial performance for the remaining of the year.”

Including this contract win, Kelington has thus far clinched new orders amounting to RM700 million year-to-date. This brings its outstanding order book to RM1.6 billion as at mid-June.