KUALA LUMPUR: Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd’s asset management subsidiary Kenanga Investors Bhd (KIB) today completed the acquisition of 100% equity stake in Libra Invest Bhd, a fund management arm of ECM Libra Financial Group Bhd for RM50.1 million.

Effective today, Libra Invest will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of KIB.

Kenanga Investment Bank group managing director Datuk Chay Wai Leong said this is a significant step forward in terms of growing its asset management business in Malaysia.

“This will propel the asset under management of KIB as a group over the RM10 billion mark, enhancing its position as one of Malaysia’s leading unit trust and asset management companies,” he said in a statement.

KIB executive direcor and CEO Ismitz Matthew De Alwis said this brings together KIB’s competitive edge in equity products and Libra Invest’s fixed income strength to deliver tangible results for investors.

“There will be no immediate changes to our day-to-day operations as we work towards seamlessly integrating both the entities. We target to complete harmonisation of systems, processes, and all critical facets of both entities, by the end of third quarter this year. Our priority is to ensure a smooth transition for all our internal and external stakeholders,” he added.

Earlier last month, the Securities Commission Malaysia approved ECM Libra’s proposed disposal of Libra Invest to KIB. ECM Libra has also disposed of its investment banking and securities business prior to venturing into the hospitality business.

KIB provides investment solutions ranging from collective investment schemes, portfolio management services, exchange traded funds, financial planning and alternative investments for retail, high net worth, corporate and institutional clients.