Kenanga IB tops MARC 2019 lead managers’ league table by issued value

PETALING JAYA: Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd has topped the 2019 issued value league table of Malaysian Rating Corp Bhd (MARC)-rated debt and sukuk programmes/issuances, with Maybank Investment Bank Bhd coming in second and RHB Investment Bank Bhd in third place.

Meanwhile, the issue count league table of MARC-rated debt and sukuk programmes/issuances was headed by Maybank Investment Bank. RHB Investment Bank was the runner-up, followed by CIMB Investment Bank Bhd.

Noteworthy deals rated by MARC in 2019 included the RM10.0 billion sukuk programme issued by Sunway treasury sukuk, the proposed Islamic medium-term notes programme of up to RM3.5 billion by DRB-HICOM and the proposed Islamic medium-term notes programme of up to RM1.0 billion by Penang Port Sdn Bhd. MARC also rated the proposed RM1.0 billion perpetual sukuk musharakah programme by WCT Holdings Bhd.

Published annually, MARC’s Lead Managers’ League Tables provide a meaningful measure of domestic bond issuances rated by MARC given that only issuances which have attained financial close are included.