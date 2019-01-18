Kenanga Investment Bank unveils its first issue of call warrants for 2019

KUALA LUMPUR: Kenanga Investment Bank has unveiled its first call warrants issuance of 2019 with 11 new highly-sensitive warrants, to provide trading opportunity in a highly volatile market.

“Listening to popular demand, our first issuance of 2019 offers 11 new highly-sensitive warrants will provide trading opportunities in a volatile market. In layman’s terms, sensitive warrants flip prices quickly so traders can enter and exit with speed and ease,” head of equity derivatives Philip Lim said in a statement.

The call warrants will be issued over the ordinary shares of FGV Holdings Bhd, Genting Malaysia Bhd, Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd, IJM Corporation Bhd, Inari Amertron Bhd, Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd, MY E.G. Services Bhd, Pos Malaysia Bhd, Sime Darby Bhd, Tenaga Nasional Bhd and V.S. Industry Bhd.

“These call warrants are European style, non-collateralised cash-settled call warrants. This is Kenanga’s first issuance of 2019 in conjunction with the launch of their Live Matrix,” he noted.

Kenanga now offers structured warrants traders access to its “Live Matrix” tool, which was launched last month.

The tool enables investors to view the live feed from Kenanga’s market making system, giving them easy access to real-time market data and flexibility to trade on-the-go.

“As some traders are relatively new to structured warrants trading, we place great importance on educating them. They are dealing with bullish market products which can be utilised in many conditions. We reviewed their concerns and launched the Live Matrix earlier this month. Now, warrant traders no longer need to estimate the flipping prices of warrants and anyone can access it free of charge,” said Lim.

Lim said the bank aims to help build a smart warrants trading community in Malaysia by equipping them with the right tools and information.