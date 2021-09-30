Kenanga: KLK’s offer for IJM Plantations reasonable, fair

PETALING JAYA: Kenanga Investment Bank has recommended IJM Plantations Bhd shareholders to accept the unconditional mandatory takeover offer of RM3.10 per share from Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd (KLK) for shares it does not already owned, as the price is “fair and reasonable”.

Through an independent advice circular, the bank stated that the offer price represents a 9.5% to 18.8% premium over IJM’s value based on a discounted cashflow valuation method of RM2.61 to RM2.83. In addition, the price also translates to a 0.05% to 0.32% premium over the counter’s five-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) and one-month VWAP up to Sept 22, 2021.

Given the premium over the valuation and trading price, Kenanga holds a view that the offer is fair.

Meanwhile, as offerors KLK have secured 535.96 million shares in the group representing 60.86% of its issued share capital and with its majority stake it can control and influence the outcome of resolutions at a general meeting. Hence, the adviser deemed the offer to be reasonable and advised shareholders to accept.