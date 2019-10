PETALING JAYA: Kerjaya Prospek Group Bhd has accepted a letter of award worth RM22.6 million from Bintang Holdings Sdn Bhd.

This latest piling contract is the fourth contract awarded to Kerjaya by the Low Yat Group of companies.

Kerjaya Prospek told Bursa Malaysia that the contract entails piling works and construction of the basement for a proposed 23-storey hotel development in Penang consisting of a 17-storey hotel and a two-storey basement carpark, among others.

The contract will commence on October 15, 2019 and to be completed within 15 months.

Kerjaya Prospek said this is the group’s sixth contract award for the year, bringing the year-to-date contract wins to RM1.3 billion.

“Kerjaya has already met its internal target of RM1.2 billion order wins earlier in August 2019 after securing the RM95 million contract for the retail podium package in the Bukit Bintang City Centre project.”

It also said that the contract will increase the group’s outstanding order book to about RM3.4 billion, which will provide an earnings visibility for the next three years.