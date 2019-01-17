Kerjaya Prospek bags RM155m contract from HCK Capital

PETALING JAYA: Kerjaya Prospek Group Bhd has been awarded a construction contract worth RM155 million from HCK Capital Group Bhd for a project in Cyberjaya.

The group said in a statement that the contract is for the construction of main building for the project, comprising two blocks of service suites of 11-storey each and one block of 25-storey service suites, with car park, common area and facilities.

The work is expected to commence on March 1, 2019 and will take 24 months to complete. The contract is Kerjaya’s first for the year and will bring the group’s total outstanding order book to about RM3.1 billion.

“The group is excited to have won this contract from HCK, and it demonstrates the group’s success in securing construction contract during challenging time. HCK is a reputable developer and the group is eager to kick start this working relationship with them,” said Kerjaya executive chairman Datuk Tee Eng Ho.

At the noon break, Kerjaya Prospek’s share price was unchanged at RM1.23 on 131,400 shares done.