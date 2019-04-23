Kerjaya Prospek bags RM438m related-party job

PETALING JAYA: Construction outfit Kerjaya Prospek Group Bhd has accepted a RM438.8 million contract through its wholly owned subsidiary Kerjaya Prospek (M) Sdn Bhd, from Kerjaya Prospek Property Sdn Bhd in a related-party deal.

This is Kerjaya’s third contract in 2019, bringing Kerjaya’s year-to-date contract wins to RM873 million. Currently it has an outstanding order book of RM3.5 billion.

In a stock exchange filing, the group said the award involves the undertaking of main building works for a proposed project at Jalan Puchong, Kuala Lumpur. Scheduled to start on May 2, the construction works of the project is targeted for completion by Nov 1, 2022, a period of 42 months.

The proposed project comprises three blocks, of which Block 1 houses 25 storeys of offices and the Courtyard by Marriot Hotel. Block 2 and Block 3 will each be accommodating 53 storeys of service apartments. These three blocks, to be built on top of a 11-storey podium, will form part of Bloomsvale Residences, a 68-storey mixed development.

The contract is expected to contribute positively to Kerjaya’s earnings and net assets per share for the financial years ending 2019 to 2022.