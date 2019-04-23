  1. The Sun Daily
  2. Business

Kerjaya Prospek bags RM438m related-party job

23 Apr 2019 / 20:10 H.
    Kerjaya Prospek bags RM438m related-party job
    Kerjaya Prospek Website

PETALING JAYA: Construction outfit Kerjaya Prospek Group Bhd has accepted a RM438.8 million contract through its wholly owned subsidiary Kerjaya Prospek (M) Sdn Bhd, from Kerjaya Prospek Property Sdn Bhd in a related-party deal.

This is Kerjaya’s third contract in 2019, bringing Kerjaya’s year-to-date contract wins to RM873 million. Currently it has an outstanding order book of RM3.5 billion.

In a stock exchange filing, the group said the award involves the undertaking of main building works for a proposed project at Jalan Puchong, Kuala Lumpur. Scheduled to start on May 2, the construction works of the project is targeted for completion by Nov 1, 2022, a period of 42 months.

The proposed project comprises three blocks, of which Block 1 houses 25 storeys of offices and the Courtyard by Marriot Hotel. Block 2 and Block 3 will each be accommodating 53 storeys of service apartments. These three blocks, to be built on top of a 11-storey podium, will form part of Bloomsvale Residences, a 68-storey mixed development.

The contract is expected to contribute positively to Kerjaya’s earnings and net assets per share for the financial years ending 2019 to 2022.

Did you like this article?

email blast