PETALING JAYA: Construction outfit Kerjaya Prospek Group Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary, Kerjaya Prospek (M) Sdn Bhd, has accepted a letter of award for RM64 million from Tanjung Pinang Development Sdn Bhd, bringing its total contracts secured for the year to RM1.4 billion.

The award is for the execution and completion of a sewerage treatment plant and all associated works on plot 20 and infrastructure works on a sewerage reticulation system and roadside surface water drainage for the proposed Seri Tanjung Pinang Phase 2A Development in Penang.

Works are slated to be completed within 24 months.

In a statement, the group said that while works related to sewerage treatment plants are unorthodox for Kerjaya, the works are expected to be completed favourably and represent a beneficial experience for the group.

“Kerjaya will work closely with experienced subcontractors to implement the latest treatment plant system which has a softer ecological footprint on the environment,” it said.

Executive chairman Datuk Tee Eng Ho said upon the successful completion of this job, the group will be able to assert its capabilities of undertaking other types of jobs besides high-rise construction works.

“With Kerjaya’s strong outstanding order book at RM3.6 billion, this will provide an earnings visibility for the group over the next few years. With that in mind, Kerjaya will continue to work hard and execute our ongoing projects to deliver sustainable earnings and create value for our shareholders,” he said.