Kerjaya Prospek bags RM94.83m job for BBCC

KUALA LUMPUR: Kerjaya Prospek Group Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary Kerjaya Prospek (M) Sdn Bhd has accepted a RM94.83 million job from BBCC Development Sdn Bhd for the Bukit Bintang City Centre (BBCC) development in Kuala Lumpur.

Under the contract, Kerjaya will undertake main building works of a nine-storey retail podium, five-storey carpark and an LRT link bridge.

The project’s construction works will take 14 months from its scheduled commencement in August 2019 and targeted for completion by October 2020.

Kerjaya executive chairman Datuk Tee Eng Ho said this latest letter of award brings the group’s total contracts secured for this financial year ending Dec 31, 2019 to RM1.2 billion, achieving its internal target of RM1.2 billion.

“We are confident that we will be able to complete the project within the stipulated requirement and timeframe to the satisfaction of BBCC Development. The contract will increase our outstanding orderbook to RM3.45 billion which will provide an earnings visibility for the next three years,” said Tee in a statement.

In addition, there will be three commercial towers on top of the nine-storey retail podium. The height of the three towers will range from 34 storeys to 45 storeys.

The tendering for works on these three commercial towers is in the pipeline. Kerjaya will also be participating for these tenders.

BBCC Development is a joint venture company set up by the Employees Provident Fund, UDA Holdings Bhd and Eco World Bhd.