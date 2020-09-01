Kerjaya Prospek secures contract from Gamuda worth RM203.7m

PETALING JAYA: Kerjaya Prospek Group Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary Kerjaya Prospek (M) Sdn Bhd has accepted a letter of award for a RM203.7 million from Gamuda Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary Gamuda Land (T12) Sdn Bhd to undertake main building works for a proposed residential and commercial development project in Kuala Langat, Selangor, known as Maya Bay Residences, Gamuda Cove.

This contract, being Kerjaya’s fourth for 2020, swells the year-to-date contract wins to RM1.2 billion. Kerjaya’s outstanding order book now stands at RM3.6 billion.

The proposed project comprises of three blocks, of which Block A and B each will encompass 18 storeys of serviced apartments, accommodating 303 units respectively whereas Block C will be a 20-storey serviced apartments consisting of 366 units.

The three blocks will be built on top of an eight-storey podium consisting of eight levels of car park, 35 units of retail shop lots and one level of common area and facilities, which will form part of the Maya Bay Residences, a 22 and 24-storey mixed development.

The project will take 27 months to complete from the commencement date on Sept 1.

Kerjaya executive chairman Datuk Tee Eng Ho said this is the group’s maiden project with Gamuda.

“During this difficult period for the construction industry, Kerjaya is still able to clinch new contracts due to its strong balance sheet. Our net cash position enables us to undertake more projects. We hope to secure more contracts from these reputable property developers in the near future and substantially grow our outstanding order book.”