Kerjaya Prospek secures RM258m construction job

PETALING JAYA: Kerjaya Prospek Group Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary Kerjaya Prospek (M) Sdn Bhd has accepted a RM258 million contract from Teguh Harian Build-Tech Sdn Bhd for the construction of main building works for a proposed residential development project in Johor Baru, Johor.

The project covers the construction of main building works for three blocks of apartment with common area and mechanical & electrical (M&E) facilities, and a 12-storey podium carpark consisting of carpark and M&E facilities. The construction works of the project are expected to commence on Nov 1, 2021 and will take 36 months to complete.

This is Kerjaya’s sixth contract win for this year bringing its year-to-date contract wins to RM907.6 million. Kerjaya’s current outstanding order book stands at RM3.6 billion which will provide the group with earning visibility for the next three years.

The group is principally involved in construction of high-end commercial and high-rise residential buildings, property development and manufacturing of lighting and kitchen solutions.