PETALING JAYA: Kerjaya Prospek Property Bhd has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Rozlen @ Hamizan Mohd Tahir to purchase a piece of freehold land measuring approximately 0.469ha for RM10.1 million via its wholly owned subsidiary Kerjaya Property Sdn Bhd (KPSB).

In a Bursa filing, the company said the land purchase will allow it to focus on its core business of property development and to expand and strengthen its landbank size.

“KPSB has a mixed development project under development known as Bloomsvale, Old Klang Road, Kuala Lumpur. The land is located nearby Bloomsvale which the company intends to develop the land to complement its Bloomsvale project,” it said.

The proposed acquisition is expected to be completed within three months from the date of the SPA, which is expected to be completed by December 2020.