Kesatria Malaysia Programme generates 145 business events leads

KUALA LUMPUR: Kesatria Malaysia Programme, an initiative by the Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB), has contributed to 145 successful business events leads, attracting a total of 223,516 delegates with an estimated economic impact of RM3.2 billion.

MyCEB chief executive officer, Datuk Zulkefli Sharif said 47 per cent of bids were won and supported with 73 secured events, amounting to approximately 113,514 delegates and RM1.5 billion in economic impact.

“A strong testament of how beneficial the programme is,” he said in a statement today.

Launched in 2012, Zulkefli said Kesatria programme aimed to encourage the business event industry to continuously pitch Malaysia to the global business events sector and be rewarded with stripes as great economic and knowledge contributors for the country. - Bernama