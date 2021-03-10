KESM Industries Q2 earnings more than triple on disposal, investment gains

PETALING JAYA: Independent burn-in and test service provider KESM Industries Bhd’s net profit for the second quarter ended Jan 31 more than tripled to RM6.33 million from RM1.87 million a year ago thanks to a gain on disposal of machinery and test equipment and a fair value gain on investment in securities.

Revenue was flat at RM67.96 million against RM68.09 million previously.

For the six month period, KESM’s net profit increased 11% to RM7.1 million from RM6.39 million, while revenue dipped by 8% to RM129.07 million from RM140.48 million in the previous corresponding period of FY2020.

Executive chairman and CEO Sam Lim said the semiconductor industry has shown tremendous resilience in 2020 as it managed to grow in the face of a global pandemic.

“However, the current chip shortages have hit the automotive semiconductor market sector. This is challenging for our customers and ourselves, having to balance the volatility in production volumes.

“The various movement control orders in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic posed another challenge to our cycle time. But we are confident that these disruptions in the supply-chain faced by our customers are short-term. We continue to relentlessly support our customers with faster return of the burn-in and tested automotive chips.”

According to a leading semiconductor market research firm, worldwide semiconductor revenue was US$439 billion (RM1.8 trillion) in 2020, an increase of 6.5% from a year ago, and is projected to grow further by 6.8% to US$469 billion in 2021.

Looking ahead, KESM is cautiously optimistic as the war on the pandemic remains unpredictable.

“Our performance for the first half of FY2021 has demonstrated our resilience and execution capabilities.”