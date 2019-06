PETALING JAYA: Kenanga Research has upgraded KESM Industries Bhd to a “market perform” with a lower target price of RM7 from RM7.20 previously, despite the lack of near-term catalysts.

“While the weakness in the automotive market continues to dampen KESM’s near-term prospects, the group’s long-term outlook remains promising. Additionally, we believe most negatives have been priced-in at the current price levels,” it said in a report last Friday.

Kenanga Research said the long-term growth prospects of the group remain positive due to rising semiconductor content in vehicles and KESM’s sturdy balance sheet with net cash standing at RM118 million as at end of 3Q19, which positions the group well to weather the momentary market softness.

It also noted that the group is currently working on new product classifications for end-products such as car cameras and sensors for park-assist.

KESM registered a core net loss of RM500,000 in Q3 19, resulting in a 91% year-on-year drop in core net profit of RM2.6 million for the nine-month period. The group did not declare any dividend for the quarter.

Kenanga Research attributed the earnings miss to the Chinese imposition of tariffs on US vehicles and the introduction of the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure emission regulation, both of which affected vehicle sales in the regions during the quarter.

For the second half of the calendar year 2019, KESM prefers to remain cautious and avoid overspending as it expects automotive demand to remain sluggish and the next semiconductor upturn to only happen at end-2019 earliest.

“We concur with management’s view, as we see no major catalyst in the automotive sub-segment for the near term,” said Kenanga Research.

It trimmed its FY19-20 core net profit estimates by 11-3% to RM11.5 million to RM20.1 million, after lowering its earnings before interest and tax margin assumptions from 4.5-6% to 4-5.9%.