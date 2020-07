PETALING JAYA: Key Alliance Group Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary Key Alliance Sdn Bhd (KASB) has received its licence from the Medical Device Authority (MDA), which allows KASB to be a fully licensed authorised representative, distributor and importer of in vitro diagnostics medical devices in Malaysia.

“With the threat of a second wave of Covid-19 infections now already affecting North America and Australia, the company is focusing some resources on establishing and mobilising an immediate distribution network to supply its Wells Bio Care Gene Covid-19 RT- PCR test kit,“ Key Alliance said in a statement today

To date, Malaysia has experienced 8,683 confirmed cases. However, the total of tests implemented in Malaysia is at 830,000 or 25,000 tests per million people which signifies the obvious shortage of PCR test kits.

Key Alliance, to this end, has also today, appointed Seremban Premier Pharmacy Sdn Bhd and Custom Medz Sdn Bhd, as its initial distributors for the Care Gene Covid-19 RT-PCR test kit.

“With a go-to market strategy in place, Key Alliance feels confident in capturing a segment of the PCR testing market in Malaysia and will be delighted to contribute to the increase in total testing capacity, especially should a second wave hit Malaysia.”

Seremban Premier Pharmacy has been in the industry of pharmaceutical and medical devices distribution for 23 years, and has been involved in government tenders for RTK/PCR Kit distribution to notable hospitals such as Kuala Lumpur Hospital, Selayang Hospital, Hospital Sungai Buloh and others.

Custom Medz has since 2009 specialised in compounding of medicines and recently been involved in the distribution of Covid-19 antibody rapid test kits. CMSB has partnerships with laboratories in Penang, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta, and represents the ideal distributor for PCR test kits in Malaysia and potentially in Indonesia as well.

“Key Alliance sees this as an opportunity to venture into the healthcare industry, and will pay close attention to the growth of this business segment to allocate further resources in the future in possible diversification plans,“ the group said.