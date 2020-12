PETALING JAYA: Key Asic Bhd is seeing higher demand for chips that go into medical equipment and other Covid-19 pandemic related or accelerated products, which are currently booked for production until July 2021 amid the third wave of the pandemic and rapid growth of 5G technology.

The market is predicting that the price of chips is likely to increase by 30-40% in 2021 due to strong demand overall.

Key Asic is a technology company that designs and markets Asic chips to customers in Asia, the US and Europe. The company specialises in artificial intelligence (AI) systems and internet of things (IoT) chips with multiple patents awarded in the US, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia.

“Other than strong demand from the health industry, we see strong demand also from other industries. The market is demanding for devices, equipment or things to be connected so that they can be remotely controlled and managed for online services,” said Key Asic chairman and CEO Eg Kah Yee.

According to a study done by the Global Semiconductor Association, the chips businesses that are growing rapidly at this time are in the applications of 5G, IoT and AI.

In addition to the continuous strong demand of chips for ventilators, there is surging demand for the Internet of Medical Things (IOMT) technologies to get medical equipment in the hospitals or clinics to be connected. Hospitals are also providing home wireless IOMT devices such as blood pressure monitor, oxymeter, glucose meter and ECG device to manage patients at home.

Impacted by the virus, companies are investing into technologies to transform their businesses to adapt to the pandemic and post pandemic era by going online minimising the people’s contacts.