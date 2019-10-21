Khairul Kamarudin promoted to Bank Muamalat CEO

PETALING JAYA: Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd announced that deputy CEO Khairul Kamarudin (pix) will replace its current CEO Datuk Haji Mohd Redza Shah Abdul Wahid, who is retiring on November 1, 2019.

“The bank welcomes Khairul who comes with very good Islamic banking credentials and looks forward to his steering the institution in the next phase of its development in an increasingly challenging environment,” said Bank Muamalat chairman Tan Sri Munir Majid in a press release.

“I would also like to express our gratitude to Redza, who served the bank with distinction for the past 11 years, from trying times to establishing a strong foundation for its future progress.”

Khairul, who has 22 years of experience in the financial industry, has been Bank Muamalat deputy CEO for the past eight months. He was also BIMB CEO (July 2017 to August 2018) and BIMB Holdings Bhd CEO (June 2017 to August 2018).