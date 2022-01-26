Khairussaleh resigns as RHB group MD/CEO effective March 25

PETALING JAYA: RHB Banking Group managing director and CEO Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli (pix) has tendered his resignation effective March 25.

“The group has initiated its transition plan and the selection process is ongoing. In the interim, Mohd Rashid Mohamad who is the managing director, group wholesale banking, has been appointed as the officer-in-charge/principal officer of the group,” RHB said in a statement today.

According to RHB’s stock exchange filing, the reason for Khairussaleh’s resignation is to “pursue other opportunities”.

Khairussaleh, 54, has helmed RHB group since 2015; before that he was RHB deputy group managing director (2013-2015).

Earlier this month, Malayan Banking Bhd’s Datuk Seri Abdul Farid Alias indicated that he would not be seeking a renewal of his contract as group president & CEO, which is set to expire on Aug 1, 2022. The process to identify a group president & CEO of Maybank is under way.