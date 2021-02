PETALING JAYA: Dagang NeXchange Bhd’s (DNeX) bid to buy the entire stake in loss-making semiconductor fabricating company SilTerra Malaysia Sdn Bhd has been accepted by Khazanah Nasional Bhd, subject to the signing of a definitive agreement.

“Acceptance of the bid is still subject to strict confidentiality with Khazanah and no further details of the bid can be publicly disclosed until the signing of the definitive agreement,” DNeX said in a stock exchange filing today.

If successful, DNeX will hold a 60% stake in SilTerra while its partner Beijing CGP Investment Co Ltd will hold the rest.

DNeX has offered a total of RM470 million for the acquisition of the entire stake in SilTerra, which includes the assumption of its debts amounting to RM210 million.

DNeX and Green Packet Bhd were the two local bidders for SilTerra.

Khazanah had earlier opened up the bid for Silterra to foreign investors, which attracted Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer Foxconn and Germany-based semiconductor foundry X-Fab, but later decided against selling Silterra directly to foreign owners, but only to those that have formed partnerships with local firms.