Khazanah donates RM20m to Covid-19 relief efforts

PETALING JAYA: Khazanah Nasional Bhd is contributing RM20 million to support relief efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, channeled through the Government-Linked Companies (GLC) and Government-Linked Investment Companies (GLIC) Disaster Response Network (GDRN)

The GDRN is managed by a joint-secretariat led by Yayasan Hasanah (which is a foundation of Khazanah) and Telekom Malaysia Bhd.

In a statement, Prime Minister and Khazanah chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said contributions from GLCs and GLICs are part of the collective national effort to address the impact of the pandemic and aid those who are in need.

Khazanah MD said Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan said Khazanah is greatly appreciative of the tireless efforts by the government, the GDRN, as well as all others involved in the fight against Covid-19.

“As an organisation and as individual employees, we’re pleased to do what we can to contribute to the overall resources that are being brought to bear against the pandemic. Many of us are already contributing a portion of our monthly salaries to this fight and I encourage everyone to do so if they are able to afford it,” he said.

GLICs, GLCs and other private sector entities have contributed a total of RM51.5 million through the GDRN to-date, excluding the RM20 million contribution from Khazanah.

Of the RM51.5 million in total contributions so far, RM42.6 million has been allocated to the purchase of medical supplies in support of the Health Ministry, while RM8.9 million has been spent on various humanitarian aid and assistance.

Besides the RM20 million contribution, Khazanah employees are also contributing individually through an internal donation drive to support Covid-19 response and relief efforts undertaken by MERCY Malaysia and Malaysian Relief Agency.

Contributions are made via voluntary salary deductions and direct individual donations to the agencies concerned.