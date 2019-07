PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd has appointed three new members to its board of directors, namely To’ Puan Azian Mohd Aziz, Professor Xiao’ou Tang and Lau Seng Yee.

This has brought the number of board members to nine.

“Khazanah welcomed the new members at its board meeting today, and looks forward to continue working closely with the board led by our chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, in delivering on our mandate as the sovereign wealth fund of Malaysia,” it said in a statement.

Azian is currently the head of advisory division at the Attorney General’s Chambers.

Tang is the founder of artificial intelligence company SenseTime, which specialises in computer vision and deep learning.

Meanwhile, Lau has a long standing affiliation with Tencent Holding Company, having joined its top management team since 2006.