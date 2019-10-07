Khazanah’s asset sale to reduce debt to RM35-40 bln

KUALA LUMPUR: The sale of assets from Khazanah Nasional Bhd is expected to further reduce the company’s debt levels to between RM35-40 billion, said Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Thus far, Khazanah’s debt level has been reduced from RM55 billion to RM47 billion.

Speaking to reporters today at the Khazanah Megatrends Forum 2019, Azmin said the sale was part of the normal course of business.

“We must ensure that the assets sold generate money as well as new funds for us to reinvest into other assets and make more profits for Khazanah and also eventually provide dividends to the government,“ he said.

Meanwhile on the potential sale of Malaysia Airlines, Azmin said he was not able to comment on the potential bidders, but Khazanah would make the relevant announcement once the deal was completed