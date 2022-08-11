Kim Hin Joo reopens Mothercare flagship store at Suria KLCC

PETALING JAYA: Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Bhd, a retailer of maternity, baby, children’s clothing and toys, yesterday unveiled its second experiential concept store with the reopening of its Mothercare flagship store at Suria KLCC in Kuala Lumpur.

Spanning 13,000 sq ft, the newly renovated flagship store features several key experience zones. These include a stroller test track that allows customers to try out different strollers on the platform with different terrains, replicating various strolling simulations; a baby-wearing zone where customers can use the store’s weighted baby dolls to replicate carrying a real baby, and select baby carriers best suited for their needs; and a “Sparkle Clean” zone for baby gear cleaning services.

The Mothercare Experience Store in Suria KLCC also features Mothercare’s nursery advisers, whereby trained and certified in-store staff will guide shoppers, especially new parents, on what to buy and how to better prepare for the arrival of their little ones. The brand new Mothercare Experience Store is home to more than 300 brands of baby and children’s products, maternity essentials, and toys.

Concurrently, the company launched The Entertainer Toy Shop at Suria KLCC, its fifth store in Malaysia. The Entertainer Toy Shop sells a wide range of exclusive toys for children and it is located next to the Experience Store as an added attraction to complement the company’s “under one roof” concept.

The opening of these stores is in line with the company’s omnichannel strategy to improve all consumer touchpoints in Malaysia.

Kim Hin Joo group managing director Pang Fu Wei hopes the Mothercare Experience Store in Suria KLCC will replicate the success of its first experience store in Tropicana Gardens Mall in Petaling Jaya.

“Our Mothercare Experience Store offers a one-stop solution for all baby and parenting needs. Moving forward, we plan to continue rolling out the experience store concept to more Mothercare outlets as part of our Retail 2.0 strategy to improve all our consumer touchpoints.”