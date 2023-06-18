KIPREIT acquires KIPMall Kota Warisan for RM80 million

PETALING JAYA: Pacific Trustees Bhd, the trustee of KIP Real Estate Investment Trust (KIP REIT), has entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement to acquire KIPMall Kota Warisan from Cahaya Serijaya Sdn Bhd for RM80 million.

The acquisition is pursuant to a right of first refusal granted to Pacific Trustees Bhd in 2016.

Upon completion of the acquisition, which is expected to be by the first quarter of 2024, it will expand KIP REIT’s portfolio to 11 assets from the existing seven KIPMalls, located in Bangi, Tampoi, Kota Tinggi, Masai, Senawang and Malacca as well as Aeon Mall Kinta City in Ipoh and three industrial properties in Pulau Indah, Port Klang.

KIPMall Kota Warisan, located in Sepang, Selangor, opened in October 2017 with close proximity to Glomac Saujana, the Sunsuria Serenia Township and Xiamen University campus as well as easy connectivity to major highways such as Maju Expressway and the Damansara-Puchong Expressway.

Based on the certificate of valuation issued by CBRE WTW Valuation & Advisory Sdn Bhd dated May 17, 2023, the market value of KIPMall Kota Warisan is RM80 million.

The acquisition will be funded by a mixture of bank borrowings and equity capital, increasing KIP REIT’s gearing ratio from 33.2% as at March 31, 2023 to 37.2%.

Commenting on the acquisition, KIP REIT executive director cum CEO Valerie Ong Pui Shan said, “Guided by our strategy to acquire value-accretive assets with stable rental yield, we believe that KIPMall Kota Warisan will be a valuable asset to add to the portfolio.”

She added that they are drawn towards its strong occupancy rate of 98% and together with the catchment of residential population within the district of Sepang standing at 207,354 people or 111,953 households, they are confident that the retail demand within the mall will be resilient.

“Coupled with the growing number of townships underway within the Sepang area, we see huge potential for KIPMall Kota Warisan in terms of vibrancy with capital gain upside,” said Valerie, adding that with this acquisition, KIP REIT’s total assets under management will cross the RM1 billion mark.

“This is a huge achievement and paves the way for us to grow further. We continue to aggressively look for community-centric retail assets as well as industrial assets that will add value to KIP REIT as we remain steadfast on delivering long-term value to our unitholders,” she said.