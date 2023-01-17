Kitacon opens at 99 sen for 45.6% premium in Main Market debut

PETALING JAYA: Construction services provider Kumpulan Kitacon Bhd made its debut on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities today, opening at 99 sen per share, above its initial public offering (IPO) price of 68 sen per share, chalking up a 31 sen or 45.59% premium.

The stock closed at 75 sen with a total of 156.697 million shares changing hands.

Kitacon raised a total of RM51.74 million in proceeds through an offering of 76.09 million new ordinary.

Upon listing, Kitacon’s market capitalisation is RM340 million, based on its enlarged share capital of 500 million shares.

Of the total proceeds raised, RM24 million has been allocated for the purchase of construction equipment while RM20 million is earmarked for the purchase of land and construction of a storage and refurbishment facility. The group has allocated RM3.28 million and RM4.46 million for working capital and listing expenses respectively.

For the nine-month financial period ended Sept 30, 2022, the group reported an unaudited combined net profit of RM35.2 million on the back of RM350.8 million revenue, which was mainly contributed by its residential segment with about RM306.6 million.

Managing director Tan Ah Kee said the group will continue to work hard with the same resolute focus to deliver sustainable growth.

“We believe Kitacon will grow in strength over the coming years and aim to reward our shareholders for their trust and confidence in accordance with our dividend policy to pay out at least 25% of the profit after tax,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Established in 1990, the group is a G7 contractor involved in the construction of both residential and non-residential buildings, which include commercial, industrial, purpose-built and institutional buildings. It specialises in township construction and the quality of its construction work is demonstrated by its ISO accreditations and supported by QLASSIC and SHASSIC awards.

RHB Investment Bank Bhd is the principal adviser, sole underwriter and sole placement agent for this IPO exercise.