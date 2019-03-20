KKB bags 3 contracts worth RM30.8 million

PETALING JAYA: KKB Engineering Bhd has bagged three contracts worth RM30.8 million.

KKB received a letter of award from Petronas Dagangan Bhd (PetDag) for the price agreement for new and refurbishment of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders for PetDag: fabrication, reconditioning of LPG cylinders and for the supply & delivery of LPG compact valves.

Its associate company Edisi Optima Sdn Bhd received s letter of award from PetDag for the price agreement for refurbishment of LPG cylinders for PetDag: requalification and shot-blast repainting of LPG cylinder.

KKB also received a purchase order from Laras Jaya Engineering Sdn Bhd (LJE) for the supply of mild steel concrete lined (MSCL) pipes for Sarawak Water Supply Grid Programme – stressed areas.

Both PetDag contracts are effective from March 15, 2019 and shall be valid for a period of three years, unless terminated earlier with an option to extend the contract period for a further period up to two years.

The completion date for LJE is scheduled within nine months.

“The contracts/purchase order(s) are expected to contribute positively towards the earnings and net assets of the company and group for the duration of the supply period,” KKB said in a stock exchange filing.