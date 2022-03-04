KKB bags MMHE, KWB contracts worth RM23.7 mln

KUALA LUMPUR: KKB Engineering Bhd (KKB) has bagged two contracts from Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Sdn Bhd (MMHE) and Kuching Water Board (KWB) worth a combined RM23.7 million.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the engineering company said its subsidiary, OceanMight Sdn Bhd has won a contract from MMHE to provide equipment and services involving fabrication engineering, supervision, manpower, necessary equipment/tools and consumables to carry out piles fabrication, loadout and sail away for the SK408W block in the Jerun oil field located offshore Sarawak.

KKB also received a letter of award from KWB for diversion works of the existing pumping mains at Sg Maong Paroh, Kuching, Sarawak.

KKB said the contract with MMHE commenced in February 2022 and will end by February 2023, while the KWB contract execution period is twelve months.

Both contracts will have no effect on KKB's share capital and are expected to contribute positively towards the earnings and net assets of the company and group for their duration, KKB said. - Bernama