PETALING JAYA: KKB Engineering Bhd has bagged two contracts worth a total of RM110.8 million from the Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department.

The group told Bursa Malaysia that the first contract is for the design, construction, completion, testing and commissioning of proposed package SR1 (Southern Region) for Sarawak Water Supply Grid Programme – Stressed Areas.

The contract period is 21 months commencing from March 2019 and scheduled to complete by December 2020.

Meanwhile, the other contract is for the proposed water supply from Kota Samarahan to Sebuyau, Samarahan Division, Sarawak – construction and completion of MSCL pipeline and all associated works, Sarawak for Sarawak Water Supply Grid Programme – Stressed Areas.

The contract is for a period of 12 months commencing from March 2019 and scheduled to complete by March 2020.

KKB said both contracts are expected to contribute positively towards its earnings and net assets for the duration of the contracts.