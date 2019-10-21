KKB Engineering awarded RM60.9m contracts

PETALING JAYA: KKB Engineering Bhd has bagged multiple contracts worth RM60.9 million.

The group told Bursa Malaysia that it had received two letters of award from the Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department for the proposed construction and completion of water supply from Kota Samarahan to Sebuyau, Samarahan Division for Sarawak Water Supply Grid Programme – Stressed Areas under Package 3A and 3B.

In addition, KKB also received additional supply orders for MSCL pipes & specials Laras Jaya Engineering Sdn Bhd, Cipta Wawasan Maju Engineering Sdn Bhd and Cityon Development Sdn Bhd.

These supply orders are to be delivered in stages within the 1H2020.

KKB noted that the contract period for construction contract Package 3A is 14 months commencing from end-October 2019 and scheduled to complete by December 2020.

Meanwhile, Package 3B is for 16 months from end-October 2019 to February 2021.

At the noon break, KKB’s share price was unchanged at RM1.40 on 50,000 shares done.