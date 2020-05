PETALING JAYA: KKB Engineering Bhd has received a letter of award from the Kuching Water Board for the proposed construction, completion and commissioning of water supply from Jalan Batu Kawa/Matang to and fro Matang Mid-Level Reservoir for the Sarawak Water Supply Grid Program - Stressed Areas.

The contract is worth RM53 million, and will run for a period of 16 months from May this year, subject to final approval from the Sarawak state govt.

The contract is expected to contribute positively towards the earnings and net assets of the company and group for the duration of the contract.