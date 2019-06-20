KKB Engineering clinches 3 contracts worth RM29m

PETALING JAYA: KKB Engineering Bhd has secured three contracts worth a total of RM29 million.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the company said its subsidiary OceanMight Sdn Bhd was awarded an engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contract from MISC Offshore Floating Terminals Dua (L) Limited.

The EPCC contract involves the new ESP module for upgrading and modification on MAMPU-1 and AJK Platform for Vestigo Petroleum Sdn Bhd. The parties are expected to execute a formal agreement in due course.

The other two contracts are a supply order from Mirecont Sdn Bhd and purchase order from SKE Alliance Sdn Bhd for the supply of mild steel cement lining pipes for the Sarawak Water Supply Grid Programme.

The EPCC contract is expected to be completed by December 2019 while the other two contracts will be progressively delivered or collected by March 2020.

The contracts are expected to contribute positively towards the earnings and net assets of the company and group for the duration of the supply period.