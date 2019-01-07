KKB Engineering qualifies as Petronas contractor

PETALING JAYA: KKB Engineering Bhd’s subsidiary OceanMight Sdn Bhd has been qualified as one of Petroliam Nasional Bhd’s (Petronas) contractors to bid for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) works.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the group said OceanMight has accepted and signed a letter of award of the Petronas Frame Agreement (contract) for the provision of EPC of fixed offshore structure works by Petronas.

The contract is effective for six years from Dec 12, 2018, unless terminated earlier. A formal contract is expected to be executed within three months from the acceptance of the letter of award.

The contract is expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets of the company and the group for the duration of the contract.