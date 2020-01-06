KKB Engineering secures EPCC job from Petronas Carigali

PETALING JAYA: KKB Engineering Bhd has received a letter of award from Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd.

The contract is for the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning (EPCC) & installation of wellhead platform for BKD-A and Host Tie-In Modification at BNCPP-B Topsides - Bakau Non-Associated Gas Development Project.

KKB told Bursa Malaysia that the project execution period is 19 months.

“A formal agreement for the said contract will be executed in due course.”

The contract is expected to contribute positively towards KKB’s earnings and net assets for the duration of the contract.

At the midday break, KKB’s share price was down 5 sen to RM1.40 on 894,200 shares done.