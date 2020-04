PETALING JAYA: KKB Engineering Bhd has secured one year, RM15 million contract from Sarawak Energy Bhd, for the annual supply and delivery of steel poles.

According to its Bursa disclosure, the contract is expected to contribute positively to the group’s earnings and net assets of the group for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2020.

At 2.16pm, KKB shares were 2 sen or 1.27% higher at RM1.59, with 220,800 shares done.