KL shares close lower dampened by cautious sentiment

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia closed lower today dampened by cautious sentiment ahead of the renewed trade talks between the US and China, dealers said.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,687.41, down 1.15 points, from Monday’s close of 1,688.56.

The index opened 3.66 points firmer at 1,692.22 and moved between 1,683.73 and 1,692.22 throughout the day.

A dealer said investors’ sentiment remained subdued, awaiting the development of the new round of trade negotiations between the US and China scheduled for Thursday and Friday this week.

The talks will be led by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He.

“A cautious mood hung over markets as initial US-China trade talks got under way this week,“ he said.

Among heavyweights, Maybank eased three sen to RM9.56, Public Bank fell 12 sen to RM24.96, TNB declined six sen to RM13.10 and Petronas Chemicals shed 13 sen to RM8.41.

CIMB rose six sen to RM5.82.

Of actives, Barakah added three sen to 13.5 sen, and Seacera and VS Industry perked 3.5 sen each to 29.5 sen and 90.5 sen respectively.

Bumi Armada lost one sen to 22.5 sen while Sapura Energy was flat at 28 sen.

Market breadth was positive with 425 gainers and 406 losers while 369 counters remained unchanged, 653 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Total volume rose to 2.69 billion units valued at RM1.95 billion from 2.57 billion units valued at RM1.66 billion.

The physical price of gold as at 5pm stood at RM166.35 per gramme, up 65 sen from RM165.70 at 5pm yesterday.

The FBM Emas Index eased 1.07 points to 11,727.7 and the FBMT 100 Index decreased 3.931 points to 11,595.64 while the FBM Emas Syariah Index improved 6.24 points to 11,581.44.

The FBM 70 increased 11.76 points to 13,976.37 and the FBM Ace Index rose 32.97 points to 4,616.49.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index declined 10.34 points to 17,718.01 and the Plantation Index jumped 72.6 points to 7,331.09 while the Industrial Products and Services Index erased 1.47 points to 161.03.

Main Market volume rose to 1.95 billion shares, valued at RM1.8 billion, against Monday’s 1.93 billion shares worth RM1.55 billion.

Warrants turnover widened to 386.87 million units, worth RM77.53 million, from 347.83 million units valued at RM64.82 million transacted yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market grew to 353.62 million shares, valued at RM81.08 million, from 289.21 million shares, worth RM46.87 million recorded on Monday.

Consumer products and services accounted for 310.73 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (405.5 million), construction (166.01 million), technology (193.17 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (47.33 million), property (144.62 million), plantations (29.45 million), REITs (16.08 million), closed/fund (2,200), energy (496.71 million), healthcare (46.49 million), telecommunications and media (56.66 million), transportation and logistics (23.52 million), and utilities (20.02 million). — Bernama