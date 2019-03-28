KL shares open lower on weak Wall Street performance

KUALA LUMPUR: Shares on Bursa Malaysia traded lower in early session, echoing the weaker overnight performance of Wall Street.

At 9.04am, the index eased 0.56 of-a-point to 1,642.17 from Wednesday’s close of 1,642.73.

It, however, opened 0.17 of-a-point higher at 1,642.9 this morning.

On the broader market, decliners outpaced gainers 103 to 69, while 175 counters remained unchanged, 1,565 untraded and 86 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 70.35 million shares worth RM29.76 million.

In a note today, Public Investment Bank Bhd said the FBM KLCI might open lower today after US stocks on Wednesday bounced off session lows but finished in the red as sentiment remained sensitive to mounting signs of slowing global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.1% to 25,625.59, while the S&P 500 index was 0.5% lower at 2,805.37.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank increased one sen to RM9.27, PChem gained six sen to RM9.11 and CIMB was three sen higher at RM5.10.

Tenaga declined two sen to RM12.56 and PBBank decreased 10 sen to RM23.30.

Of actives, Sapura Energy, Vsolar and Perdana Petroleum were flat at 33 sen, 22 sen and 40.5 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 6.11 points to 11,525.35, the FBMT 100 Index eased 7.37 points to 11,378.17 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index trimmed 14.92 points to 11,641.54.

The FBM 70 declined 23.39 points to 14,098.81 and the FBM Ace Index was 1.42 points lower at 4,817.16.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index added 7.93 points to 16,946.64, the Industrial Products and the Services Index increased 0.34 of-a-point to 168.53. The Plantation Index decreased 22.41 points to 7,195.39.

The physical price of gold as at 9.30am stood at RM166.05 per gramme, down 68 sen from RM166.73 at 5pm yesterday. — Bernama