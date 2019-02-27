KL shares open marginally lower

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia were marginally lower in the early session today amid the weaker overnight performance of Wall Street.

At 9.15 am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,716.22, slightly down by 2.78 points from Tuesday’s close of 1,719.

The index opened 1.86 points easier at 1,717.59.

JF Apex Research said the FBM KLCI could remain sideways below the resistance of 1,740 points, following the mixed performance in the US and Europe.

“The US markets ended slightly lower amid weak corporate earnings, mixed economic data and comment from the US Federal Reserve chairman. Earlier, the European stocks advanced following positive US consumer data and developments in Brexit,” it said in a note today.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 184 to 155, while 202 counters were unchanged, 1,352 untraded and 69 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 187.78 million shares worth RM120.33 million.

Among heavyweights, both Maybank and Petronas Chemicals were five sen higher at RM9.60 and RM9.30, respectively, while CIMB was flat at RM5.88, Public Bank declined four sen to RM25.02, TNB eased six sen to RM13.38 and IHH Healthcare fell three sen to RM5.67.

Of actives, Dayang Enterprise advanced 7.5 sen to RM1.04, MYE.G gained four sen to RM1.07, Sapura Energy edged up half-a-sen to 31 sen, Naim Holdings surged 10 sen to RM1, Hibiscus Petroleum added one sen to RM1.02 and RGB International shed one sen to 22.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 19.87 points to 11,937.54, the FBM Emas Shariah Index went down 38.11 points to 11,842.07 and the FBMT 100 fell 19.54 points to 11,803.32.

The FBM Ace Index increased 22.58 points to 4,656.35 but the FBM 70 narrowed by 25.4 points to 14,266.63.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index expanded by 26 points at 17,904.47, the Plantation Index depreciated by 74 points to 7,306.88 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.49 of-a-point higher at 169.13.

Gold futures contracts on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives opened untraded due to lack of demand.

At 9.40 am, February 2019, March 2019, April 2019 and May 2019 stood at RM173.60, RM173.60, RM173.70 and RM173.80 a gramme, respectively.

Volume was nil while open interest amounted to 22 contracts.

At 9.30 am, the price of physical gold up 53 sen to RM168.12 a gramme. — Bernama