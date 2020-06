PETALING JAYA: FTSE Russell and Bursa Malaysia revealed that KLCC Stapled Group and Telekom Malaysia Bhd will replace AMMB Holdings Bhd and Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd in the FBM KLCI following the semi annual review of the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Index Series.

The index series is reviewed semi-annually in accordance with the index ground rules.

“The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI reserve list, comprising the five highest ranking non-constituents of the index by market capitalisation, will be QL Resources, Westports Holdings, Fraser & Neave Holdings, Kossan Rubber Industries and Gamuda,” said Bursa Malaysia in a statement.

It explained that the reserves will be used in the event that one or more constituents are deleted from the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI in accordance with the index ground rules during the period up to the next semi-annual review.

Following the review, the local bourse stated that AMMB Holdings, Axis Real Estate Investment Trust, Datasonic Group, Malaysia Airports, Mega First and MI Technovation have been added to the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Mid 70 Index.

“Consequently, Berjaya Corp Hibiscus Petroleum, Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust, Pos Malaysia, Telekom Malaysia and UMW Holdings have been removed from the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Mid 70 Index,” it said.

Meanwhile, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Hijrah Shariah Index saw three new additions, Digi.com, MY E.G. Services and Supermax Corp.

As a result, AirAsia Group, SP Setia and UMW Holdings will be deleted from the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Hijrah Shariah Index.

All constituent changes take effect at the start of business on June 22, and the next review will take place in December 2020.