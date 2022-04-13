KLCCP Stapled cheered by transition, reopening

PETALING JAYA: KLCCP Stapled Group, which comprises KLCC Property Holdings Bhd and KLCC REIT Management Sdn Bhd, sees brighter prospects as the country transitions into the endemic stage of Covid-19 marked by border reopening on April 1.

Its group CEO, Md Shah Mahmood, said the group has seen an upward trajectory in key figures since October last year.

“Looking at the footfalls of Suria KLCC, the number has gone up, particularly during the Chinese New Year, and even the occupancy of Mandarin Oriental in January to March has shown an increasing trend,” he told the press during a briefing after the group’s AGM in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

“If this continues, we expect business to be better. Currently, whatever we project in the budget for this year has been met by both Suria KLCC and Mandarin Oriental.”

The CEO stated that both KLCC Properties and KLCC REIT’s office occupancy is secure as there is triple net lease, and noted that the return of office tenants since November 2021 has been encouraging and is expected to progressively spur the retail and hotel operations.

For its shopping mall, Md Shah said Suria KLCC achieved 93% occupancy in 2021, beating the industry average of around 79.9%.

“We will continue to do that and continue to progressively improve by bringing in new brands into Suria KLCC.”

The group’s hotel, Mandarin Oriental, chalked up an occupancy rate of around 16% last year and since then the number has gone up to 27% as at March 2022.

Going by the current trajectory, Md Shah sees growing momentum in consumer confidence coupled with innovative packages offered by the hotel translating into higher occupancy in the future.

He said Mandarin Oriental aims to be innovative this year and will be looking into capitalising food and beverage offerings as well as other businesses within the hotel besides raising the occupancy levels.

Rosy outlook aside, Md Shah believes 2022 will be a good year but the group’s performance wil not reach pre-pandemic levels, as it will take time for business to improve.

He noted that even with the international borders open, people are still confused over restrictions and requirements. There is a need to build consumer confidence around these restrictions, he said.

“I hope this year will be a better year for the group,” said Md Shah. “With all the things we’ve planned with the leadership team, we will see more colours in terms of what’s going on in the business.”