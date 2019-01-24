KLCCP Stapled Group Q4 earnings fall 46.8%

PETALING JAYA: KLCCP Stapled Group’s net profit for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2018 fell 46.84% to RM183.66 million from RM345.52 million a year ago due to lower profit contribution from hotel operations and management services.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the group said its hotel operations suffered a 93.27% plunge in pre-tax profit to RM295,000 from RM4.38 million a year ago mainly due to higher depreciation on the fully refurbished rooms.

Management services reported a 1.26% drop in pre-tax profit to RM19.34 million during the quarter from RM19.59 million a year ago.

Under property investment, the office segment reported a marginal increase in pre-tax profit to RM121.1 million from RM120.14 million a year ago while the retail segment reported a 7.57% rise in pre-tax profit to RM101.54 million from RM94.39 million a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter rose 4.05% to RM366.35 million from RM352.07 million a year ago due to higher contribution from all segments except for hotel operations, which saw a 5.27% drop in revenue to RM45.74 million from RM48.28 million a year ago.

The group said the drop in revenue for hotel operations was due to the decrease in food and beverage, as a result of intense competition in the banqueting market.

The group declared a distribution per stapled security of 10.9 sen for the quarter, representing an increase of 5.3% compared with a year ago.

For the full year ended Dec 31, 2018, net profit fell 17.43% to RM724.91 million from RM877.9 million a year ago while revenue rose 2.87% to RM1.41 billion from RM1.37 billion a year ago.

The office segment, which enjoyed 100% occupancy in all its buildings, continued to be the main revenue driver during the year with a contribution of 43% to the group’s overall revenue.

The group distributed 37 sen in distribution per stapled security, translating into a full year dividend payment of RM668 million to the holders of the stapled securities, representing an increase of RM15.4 million from a year ago.

For 2019, the group expects to see continued challenges in light of the current global economic outlook. It will maintain its focus on core competencies in key market segments to position and adapt to the changing business environment.

“MOKL Hotel is expected to face increased competition from more key inventory coming into the market, despite showcasing its fully refurbished guestrooms.

“The retail segment will focus on strengthening its position, reimagining consumer experience, integrating the mall as a lifestyle whilst the office segment will continue as the mainstay providing stability to the group,” it said.

KLCCP Stapled Group, comprising KLCC Property Holdings Bhd and KLCC Real Estate Investment Trust, is a self-managed stapled security with a market capitalisation of RM13.8 million as at December 2018.