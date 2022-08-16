KLIA, Langkawi International among world’s best in 2022 airport survey

KUALA LUMPUR: KL International Airport (KLIA) and Langkawi International Airport (LGK) have been listed as the world’s best airports in the Q2’22 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey by Airports Council International (ACI) that measures overall passenger satisfaction for terminal safety, facilities, services, and cleanliness.

Both airports achieved a perfect score of 5.00 in the survey. KLIA shared the achievement with seven other airports in the over 40 million passengers per annum (mppa) category. LGK was the only airport scoring full points in the 2–5 mppa category.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) managing director Datuk Iskandar Mizal Mahmood said the top three compliments received for KLIA were related to smooth processes at the touchpoints, courteous on-ground assistance and fast check-in at the counters.

“It is more challenging to continuously maintain a great passenger experience as we welcome more passengers,” he added.

For July 2022, MAHB registered a total of 7.8 million passenger movements, with 4.8 million passenger movements at its network of local airports and 3 million at its Turkish airport, Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport.

The group recorded 3.1 million domestic and 1.6 million international movements in Malaysia. International movements saw a 26% increase from the preceding month.

To date, both sectors have shown an upward recovery trend with domestic traffic reaching 66% and international 18% of pre-Covid-19 volume.

Malaysia’s aviation industry continues its recovery trajectory with the recommencement of more international routes by various airline partners last month including the Kuching–Singapore route by Malaysia Airlines, Kota Kinabalu (BKI)–Bangkok-Don Mueng by AirAsia, Busan–BKI by Air Busan, Jakarta–Kuala Lumpur (KUL) by Citilink and Medan-Kualanamu–KUL by Batik Air Indonesia.