KLK to buy 56% stake in IJM Plantations

PETALING JAYA: Plantation group Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd (KLK) today proposed to acquire a 56.2% stake in IJM Plantations Bhd held by IJM Corp Bhd for RM1.53 billion cash or RM3.10 per share.

“After having deliberated on the merits of the offer, the board is in principle agreeable to finalise the terms and conditions with KLK in order to meet the timing specified in the offer letter for the execution of the sale and purchase agreement (SPA) on or before 5pm on June 11,“ IJM Corp said in a stock exchange filing.

Upon the execution of the SPA and the same becoming unconditional, KLK will be obliged to extend a mandatory general offer to acquire all the remaining IJM Plantation shares it does not already own for RM3.10 per share.

According to MIDF Research, a merger between KLK and IJM Plantations could lead to a combined RM25.8 billion market capitalisation which will position KLK as one of the leading players in the plantation sector.

IJM Plantation has a total of 60,966ha planted area (24,898ha in Malaysia and 36,068ha in Indonesia) while KLK has a total of 223,964ha planted area (120,940ha in Indonesia, 96,304ha in Malaysia and 6,718ha in Liberia).

“Thus, the merger might lead to better FFB production considering the combined total mature planted area for KLK and IJMP at 224,985ha,“ MIDF said.

Other than the approvals from the board of directors of KLK and IJM, the proposed acquisition is also subject to approval of the shareholders of both IJM and KLK at an EGM to be convened.