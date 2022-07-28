Knight Frank Malaysia expects developers to launch campaigns to boost sales

KUALA LUMPUR: More property developers are expected to unveil attractive campaigns to reduce unsold inventories and boost sales of new property products following the end of the popular Home Ownership Campaign (HOC) on Dec 31, 2021, said Knight Frank Malaysia.

The independent global property consultancy firm said property developers are also gradually weaving in the environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects in the conceptualisation, design and construction stages of their projects, following the increased emphasis on sustainability and climate change mitigation.

Group managing director Sarkunan Subramaniam said despite the end of the HOC, the residential properties market continued to recover in the second half of 2022 (H2 2022), thanks to other economic stimuli introduced during the year.

“The recently announced 100% stamp duty exemption for first-time homeowners of properties priced RM500,000 and below through the Keluarga Malaysia Home Ownership Initiative (i-Miliki) will assist in propelling recovery as well,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Sarkunan noted that it was essential to foster resilience in real estate portfolios by anticipating risks and minimising the disruption from all corners, adding that the growing awareness and adoption of ESG frameworks in the residential market will help to boost the value of sustainable real estate in the future.

“Developers should continue to be innovative in adapting to the headwinds by focusing more on design optimisation and value engineering.

“Moving forward, new project launches will generally focus on the M40 market in view of the pent-up demand following the limited residential launches in recent years, as well as the gradual economic recovery,” he added.

In its newly released H1 2022 Real Estate Highlights, Knight Frank Malaysia said prices for residential properties, especially new launches, are set to increase due to the steep rise in the price of building materials, and subsequently, construction costs.

This, coupled with higher borrowing costs due to recent hikes in the overnight policy rate and the anticipation of further hikes in the near future, will lessen interest in the property market, in one way or another, it added. - Bernama