PETALING JAYA: KNM Group Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary KNM Process Systems Sdn Bhd has accepted a US$4.25 million (RM17.48 million) purchase order from TPSK Consortium.

According to its Bursa filing, the purchase order is for the supply of shop-assembled large drums for the Petrochemical Complex in South of Vietnam – Package A1 – Olefins Plant.

The group said that the supply and delivery duration of the transaction would be in four batches supply and for a period not exceeding 13 months commencing from July 8, 2019.

The transaction is expected to contribute positively to KNM’s earnings for the financial years ending Dec 31, 2019 and 2020.