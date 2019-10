PETALING JAYA: KNM Group Bhd has been awarded three more contracts from RDMP Balikpapan Jo for a total combined sum of US$12.45 million (RM52.17 million)

Yesterday, the group announced that it had bagged two contracts from SK Engineering & Construction Co Ltd for the RDMP RU-V Balikpapan project in Balikpapan, Indonesia worth US$13.285 million (RM55.62 million).

The total value for the five contracts received by KNM for the project amounts to RM107.79 million.

KNM told Bursa Malaysia that the new three new jobs are for the design, engineering and supply of pressure vessels in Balikpapan.

The supply and delivery duration of the transaction would be for a combined targeted total period no later than end-May 2021.