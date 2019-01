PETALING JAYA: KNM Group Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary KNM Process Systems Sdn Bhd has bagged a US$6.83 million (RM28.17 million) contract from TTSJV WLL to supply large carbon steel pressure vessels.

“The supply and delivery duration of the product is for a period of 13 months commencing from the purchase order for the supply to be issued within 15 calendar days from the date of the award,” KNM told the stock exchange.

The award is expected to contribute positively to the group’s earnings for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2019 and Dec 31, 2020.

TTSJV WLL is a Bahrain incorporated company, jointly owned by Technip group of companies and Samsung Engineering Co Ltd.